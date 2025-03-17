  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 41-year-old WWE star makes first comments following RAW return

41-year-old WWE star makes first comments following RAW return

By Joel Varughese
Modified Mar 17, 2025 19:55 GMT
RAW is live from Brussels, Belgium on March 17, 2025 [WWE/Courtesy]
WWE RAW is live from Brussels, Belgium on March 17, 2025 [WWE/Courtesy]

WWE's European tour ahead of WrestleMania 41 continues as RAW was live from Brussels, Belgium tonight. The show featured John Cena's first appearance since Elimination Chamber, where he shockingly assaulted Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the behest of The Rock.

Ad

Before Cena kicked off the show to a deafening chorus of boos, Corey Graves made his return to commentary duties on Monday Night RAW since his controversial comments about WWE, which were also directed at Pat McAfee.

Corey Graves made headlines when he showed unhappiness towards WWE. He claimed he was "not famous enough" for the flagship show as he was transferred to NXT after McAfee rejoined WWE. He also revealed in his statement that this was why he was pulled from television for a while.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Graves joined Michael Cole on the red brand for the first time since August 26, 2024, filling in for Pat McAfee, who was unavailable for the show in Brussels.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Corey's wife Carmella also made headlines recently when she chastised WWE for releasing her after a 12-year tenure. The former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed her former employer allegedly got rid of her because she had a baby, which caught the attention of several industry veterans.

Teddy Long weighed in on the matter recently. He believes Carmella made a mistake before going away on maternal leave.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी