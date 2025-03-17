41-year-old WWE star makes first comments following RAW return

WWE's European tour ahead of WrestleMania 41 continues as RAW was live from Brussels, Belgium tonight. The show featured John Cena's first appearance since Elimination Chamber, where he shockingly assaulted Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the behest of The Rock.

Before Cena kicked off the show to a deafening chorus of boos, Corey Graves made his return to commentary duties on Monday Night RAW since his controversial comments about WWE, which were also directed at Pat McAfee.

Corey Graves made headlines when he showed unhappiness towards WWE. He claimed he was "not famous enough" for the flagship show as he was transferred to NXT after McAfee rejoined WWE. He also revealed in his statement that this was why he was pulled from television for a while.

Graves joined Michael Cole on the red brand for the first time since August 26, 2024, filling in for Pat McAfee, who was unavailable for the show in Brussels.

Corey's wife Carmella also made headlines recently when she chastised WWE for releasing her after a 12-year tenure. The former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed her former employer allegedly got rid of her because she had a baby, which caught the attention of several industry veterans.

Teddy Long weighed in on the matter recently. He believes Carmella made a mistake before going away on maternal leave.

