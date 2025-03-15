Teddy Long says Carmella made a major mistake with her pregnancy announcement that led to WWE not re-signing her (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks that Carmella made one major undisclosed mistake that led to World Wrestling Entertainment not renewing her contract. This was in the aftermath of Mella's interview, where she was critical of the company for not re-signing her.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis addressed Carmella's recently controversial comments, where she directly accused WWE of punishing her for being pregnant.

According to former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long, there's likely more to the story. He speculated that WWE may have already had plans in place for Carmella, only for her to drop the pregnancy bombshell announcement at the last minute:

"Well, here's what I see. I could be wrong. They [WWE] probably had a whole lot of plans for her, probably had a bunch of stuff written. Now she, and I don't know this, probably never told them about the pregnancy until it was too late. They already had a big program for her, and now they have to cancel everything they've done. You see what I mean? I don't think they're punishing her for having a baby. Come on, man. Some of the things people say are unbelievable. Why would you point out somebody just because they had a baby? All she had to do was be a woman about it, and when that pregnancy first happened, she probably thought about it too, like, 'I'm pregnant, so I'll probably lose my job.' No! If you tell the truth, you'd probably still be there." [From 06:26 to 07:14]

You can watch the full video below:

Carmella also took an issue with how little notice WWE gave her

The situation with the former SmackDown Women's Champion seems rather complicated, but her issue appears to be with the lack of communication and the fact that she was informed less than two weeks prior to her contract expiring that it wouldn't be renewed.

On the Barely Famous podcast, Carmella admitted that she assumed more dates would be added to her contract due to her medical condition. However, she was notified of her contract not being renewed just 12 days before it expired:

"Yes, that's why I was also confused because it said, 'These dates will change based off your medical condition.' I have a medical condition, and I assume they put that in there for any pregnant woman because you don't know what will happen. I was completely shocked and had no idea. I got a phone call a few weeks ago saying, 'We want to let you know your contract is up in 12 days, and we're not renewing it,'" she said. [H/T: Fightful]

It seems to be a bit of a complicated issue with Carmella because there's clearly more going on than meets the eye. Alexa Bliss was also absent for two years and underwent a pregnancy, but she had a triumphant return.

There are a lot of questions about what exactly happened in the period that led to WWE not renewing the former Money in the Bank winner's contract, and only time will tell. WWE has not made a public statement about it.

