41-year-old WWE Superstar furious about her assistant sharing a "post-workout thirst trap" photo

WWE Superstar Natalya has been having fun with her social media account of late. A few months ago, she introduced the WWE Universe to her fun assistant, Bob, who shared details about her life with her fans.

Now, the former Women's Champion has taken to social media to share her thoughts on a recent photo posted from her account.

The 41-year-old WWE Superstar interacts with her huge fan base quite frequently. She is constantly seen taking pictures at live events and engaging with them across social media channels. Her fans, in turn, shower her with love and praise.

The Queen of Heart's fun assistant posted a "post-workout thirst trap" photo of her explaining that she wanted the image along with a door. The post caught the eye of the WWE Superstar, who decided to air her grievance about it on social media, explaining how her assistant understood the assignment wrong.

"Hi Bob, I said post something of me you ADORE, you idiot. I swear I have clothes hangers smarter than you. 🙄," Natalya posted.

Which WWE Superstars featured in Natalya's throwback photos?

A day ago, the former Divas Champion shared a series of images that seemed like a major throwback. Her photos included WWE Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Jimmy Uso, and Bray Wyatt.

With the photos that looked like they had been clicked over the past few years, she wrote a heartfelt note and stated that she would be sharing more.

"Found some incredible memories in an old phone of mine. Photos I haven’t seen in years, some I forgot I had. So many more I’m gonna share soon.. stand by!"

Natalya is constantly seen interacting with her colleagues and is known to have helped many stars in her wrestling school, along with her husband, TJ Wilson. She is currently involved in a feud with Chelsea Green and got on the nerves of the Tag Team Champion by posting a video of her impersonating her husband.

