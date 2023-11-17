41-year-old WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Carmella following her recent update

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent a message to her former tag team partner, Carmella, on social media.

Mella returned to the squared circle on January 30, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The next week she competed in a Fatal-Four Way against Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven and won, thus qualifying for the Elimination Chamber match.

At the premium live event, Mella was defeated by Asuka who pinned her to earn victory. Following that, the SmackDown Superstar took a hiatus from WWE due to her real-life pregnancy.

Recently, Mella and husband Corey Graves welcomed a baby boy, and everyone around the industry sent them warm messages. It's been a week, and Mella has updated her situation with how she was handling her baby and motherhood.

Reacting to Mella's heartfelt note, The Queen of Harts commented that her words had melted her heart.

"Melts my (emojis)!" wrote Nattie.

Carmella opens up about getting back into the ring

WWE Superstar Carmella recently opened up about her thoughts on getting back inside the squared circle.

In an interview on Distractify, Mella mentioned that she would definitely want to return to the ring as soon as she could. She added that she likes to be involved with work, and being a mother won't stop her from doing that.

"I definitely want to go back. [...] I'm someone who likes to be, you know, be active and keep busy. So it's definitely hard, I think, to go from working so much all the time and being on the road all the time to the exact opposite. I definitely want to go back; I think it's important to show that you can be a mom and still have a career and especially a very physical one."

Mella continued, stating that although she was excited to return, she would take her time as she needs to be better both physically and mentally.

"That being said, I definitely want to take my time going back, I don't want to rush. Having a baby and delivering a baby in and of itself is such a huge physical toll on the body. So I want to make sure I feel great both physically and mentally before I go back."

It would be interesting to see when Carmella returns to in-ring competition.

