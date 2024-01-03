41-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message to The Rock following his return

A 41-year-old WWE Superstar recently sent a message to The Rock following his return on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Natalya.

World Wrestling Entertainment kicked off 2024 as The People's Champ returned on the first episode of the year. The WWE Universe went berserk after The Great One called out Roman Reigns during his promo, which could finally set up a possible WrestleMania 40 dream match between the real-life cousins.

The Rock recently sent a message on social media after his electrifying return to the Stamford-based promotion. Natalya was quick to notice his post and left a comment on it.

The Queen of Harts reacted to his return and wrote that it was always great to see Dwayne Johnson back in WWE.

"It’s always so great having you BACK!!!!" Natalya commented.

WWE veteran believes The Rock has lost his "shine with the casual fans"

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believes The Rock has lost some popularity among the casual fans because he has become a "little political."

"I don't think the Rock has the shine he used to have. I think a lot of that has to do with there was a point where Rock became a little political and threw his hat in the political ring a little bit. People don't like that. I don't think that had a positive effect. If anything, I think it had a negative effect. Now, The Rock is The Rock and there will never ever be another Rock but I don't know if he still has that shine with the casual fan," Russo said.

Some fans believe The People's Champ and The Tribal Chief might face each other at Elimination Chamber. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their possible match remains to be seen.

