41-year-old WWE Superstar shares hilarious R-Truth video update

A WWE Superstar recently shared a hilarious social media update featuring R-Truth. The name in question is Natalya.

Truth returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The 51-year-old was out of action due to an injury that he suffered in November 2022. The former United States Champion is currently part of a highly entertaining storyline with The Judgment Day. The veteran wrestler has been trying his best to somehow join the heel faction ever since his return from injury.

The former 24/7 Champion also keeps claiming to be a part of the group, only for the actual faction members to deny the claims. His hilarious interactions with the members of The Judgment Day have been some of the most entertaining parts of the show in recent times.

Former Divas Champion Natalya recently took to Instagram stories to share a hilarious update featuring R-Truth. The former Hart Dynasty member posted a hilarious TikTok video with the former United States Champion. In the video, both the WWE Superstars can be seen agreeing to Truth being a dog person.

"You're the best @ronkillings1," she wrote.

WWE legend Teddy Long shares an interesting detail about famous R-Truth gimmick

During the early 2010s, the former 24/7 Champion introduced a gimmick in which he used to whisper to 'Little Jimmy' in promos. He made it popular among WWE fans by pretending to have conversations with the invisible character Little Jimmy.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, former wrestling veteran Teddy Long credited Vince McMahon for pitching the idea of this hilarious gimmick. The former SmackDown Manager further praised Truth.

"It was Vince's idea... I don't know how he come up with it, but it was his idea, I heard. They presented it to the writers and they brought it to R-Truth... He's very entertaining man, real nice guy. I don't have any crazy stories or nothing with me and him. But like I said, he is a sweetheart of a guy. Everytime I am around him, he is a lot of fun. So man, good for him."

