42-year-old former Women's Champion reacts to being omitted from the WWE Royal Rumble

Former two-time WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool has reacted to being left out of the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

She was a surprise entrant in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and also appeared during last year's premium live event. McCool entered the match at #10 and lasted for over twenty minutes before Mickie James eliminated her.

The wrestling veteran responded to a fan earlier today and announced that she did not get the call to appear at this year's Royal Rumble. She has continued to interact with fans on Twitter and suggested that fans take up the issue with the company:

"Take it up with @WWE @WWEUniverse😭," tweeted Michelle McCool.

Another wrestling fan shared that they were disappointed about Michelle not being included in the match and McCool agreed:

The wrestling veteran also jokingly considered a suggestion by a fan to jump over the barricade during the match at the Alamodome in San Antonio on January 28th.

Michelle McCool wants to face Charlotte Flair WWE

Charlotte Flair recently made her shocking return to the company and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey.

The Queen has been on hiatus since losing to Rousey in an I Quit at WrestleMania Backlash in May 2022. After her return, Flair appeared on The Bump and named Mickie James, Lita, and Michelle McCool as her dream opponents.

The 42-year-old took to Twitter and said she was ready to battle The Queen at any time. Michelle tagged Triple H and the recently resigned Stephanie McMahon in her response:

"Real Talk….RESPECT! Oh…..& I stay ready for anytime @wwe @TripleH or @StephMcMahon call!😉 #FlawlessQueen 🫶🏽💙", tweeted Michelle McCool.

The promotion typically brings back several legends during the Royal Rumble matches as surprise entrants. Time will tell if Michelle winds up getting the call and appears at the premium live event later this month.

Who would you like to see appear at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes