42-year-old former WWE champion open to negotiating his return after 8 years with The Rock under one condition

Ryback is willing to discuss his potential return to WWE with The Rock only if Triple H and others leave the company.

The 42-year-old former Intercontinental Champion spent nearly 12 years in the Stamford-based company after signing a contract following his participation in Tough Enough in 2004. He and the company, however, parted ways in August 2016, seemingly on bad terms.

In a recent episode of The Ryback Show, the former Nexus member predicted that Triple H would depart WWE shortly. He also revealed that he would be willing to return to the company with TKO board member The Rock if The Game and everyone associated with Vince McMahon were gone from the promotion.

"Hey, they wipe it clean and there's new blood in there, hey, why wouldn't I go back to the organization I made my name in? It would be very beneficial for me to some capacity if I'm able to get cleared and do that, being God bless with that, right? So, I'll go on record 1000% they're all gone, I will 1000% have a conversation with Rock and the new blood in that company if all the old pieces are wiped out, yes," he said. [1:12:41 - 1:13:06]

When did former WWE star Ryback last compete?

Ryback had his match in WWE in May 2016 when he lost to Kalisto in a United States Championship match on the kickoff show of Payback.

Following his departure from the promotion, the former Intercontinental Champion competed for over two years on the independent circuit. His last wrestling match happened in August 2018 when he defeated Dylan Bostic at a Northeast Wrestling event.

Ryback has been out of action for almost six years due to injury. On the latest episode of his podcast, he gave an update about his status, disclosing that he is still not cleared to wrestle.

