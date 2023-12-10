42-year-old star confident he can destroy CM Punk on the microphone and in the ring

A former WWE Superstar has taken a massive shot at CM Punk on Twitter. The name in question is The Second City Saint's long-time on-screen adversary, Ryback.

Punk's WWE return last month was quite possibly the biggest pro wrestling moment in years. He had made it clear on many occasions in the past that he would never set foot inside a WWE ring again, but the unthinkable happened when he finally returned at Survivor Series: WarGames.

For quite some time now, controversial star Ryback has taken shots at CM Punk on Twitter. It's not exactly a secret that the two aren't fond of each other. In his latest tweet, the 42-year-old declared that he could not only destroy Punk in the ring but also 'ravage' him on the microphone.

You can view his post below:

Punk and Ryback were on-screen rivals back in the day during the former's previous WWE run. They feuded over The Second City Saint's WWE Championship in 2012-13 and a year later when Punk had transitioned into a top babyface.

Ryback was quite over with the WWE Universe during his WWE Championship feud with Punk, but the promotion decided against putting the top prize on his shoulder. The star never won the big one during his tenure with the company.

