42-year-old star could return after 315 days to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, according to WWE Legend

Ric Flair recently claimed that Randy Orton could return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place in Inglewood, California, with a Hollywood theme next year. One of the biggest questions surrounding the show is the Undisputed WWE Universal Title picture.

Over the past several months, several fans have been speculating as to who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The two most common names are John Cena and The Rock. However, Ric Flair suggests another superstar who could challenge The Tribal Chief.

On his To Be The Man podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Randy Orton would challenge Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania.

He also mentioned that the two men have never faced each other for the title before, and this will be a first-time-ever match.

"God, what do you do with Randy. He's the best worker in the company. He's coming back. He's not even mentioned in the WrestleMania process and he'll come [to] wrestle Roman. Well, not for the title. I mean, I'm pretty sure of that. You would know better than me but I don't thinked they've worked for the championship since Roman has been champion," said Flair. [0:13 - 0:42]

The Rock is rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Over the past several months, The Rock has been named Roman Reigns' potential opponent for the Grandest Stage of Them All next year. However, the former's busy schedule might make it difficult to determine if he can work a program around WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer recently confirmed that there are no concrete plans surrounding Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania. He also stated that The Rock has one month to decide if he will make Mania.

“Here’s the situation. If Dwayne Johnson is on Mania, he’s wrestling Reigns. That is not off the boards at all, nor is it a lock. So there have to be back-up plans put in place. Right now if anyone says that there is a main event locked in for Mania, they are dead wrong because nothing is for certain. Basically the idea is Dwayne Johnson has to make up his mind, and most likely a final date would best be just before the Rumble so they could start main event plans at the Rumble show.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Next year's WrestleMania is already shaping to be one of the best in recent memory. It will be interesting to see who will be revealed as Reigns' opponent for the show.

