42-year-old veteran thinks female WWE star's feud with Sasha Banks was "super underrated"

Sasha Banks' WWE future is currently uncertain, and there is a possibility of her being done with the company.

However, over the years, she has majorly contributed to the company with her work, including a feud with Carmella.

WWE veteran TJ Wilson, also known as Tyson Kidd, believes Banks' rivalry with Carmella was "super underrated." Taking to Twitter, he reflected on the two superstars' rivalry.

Responding to a tweet from the Queen of Staten Island, Wilson wrote the following:

"Super underrated."

Carmella has been away from in-ring competition since July, when she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Amid her absence, Carmella shared the heartbreaking news that she and her husband Corey Graves suffered a miscarriage and later an ectopic pregnancy.

However, the 40-year-old star is excited about her return and took to Twitter to express her feelings regarding the same.

Ric Flair recently praised Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair

The Nature Boy was recently full of praise for Sasha Banks and his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair said that his daughter and The Boss are two "premier female wrestlers." He said:

"I keep telling she's Ricky Steamboat and Ashley [Charlotte Flair] is me. That doesn't get any better when the two of them work, there's not a better female match ever anywhere anytime. I have no problem saying this, they are the two premier female wrestlers that I've ever seen in my entire life."

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Banks has been absent from WWE for months. She walked out of the company alongside Naomi, with whom she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships earlier this year.

However, with the two stars walking out of the company, they were forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The belts are currently held by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL, members of Bayley's faction.

