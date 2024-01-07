42-year-old wrestler who last wrestled for WWE nearly eight years ago calls out Goldberg for a retirement match

Bill Goldberg's retirement has been the talk amongst the WWE Universe as it could lead him to join a new promotion for a retirement match. Recently, a former champion has called out the Hall of Famer for a retirement bout in the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2012, Ryback broke out as a singles star on WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. The Big Guy was often compared to Bill Goldberg due to the way both stars were undefeated for a while in their respective promotions.

However, Ryback couldn't make it as far or as large as Goldberg did in the world of professional wrestling. Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy talked about how he wants to retire the former two-time Universal Champion and make a grand return to WWE.

"And what everybody's talking about is for the greatest, the greatest return of all time, this year. For when, finally, finally, 'The Big Guy' Ryback returns home and when I return home, I'm going to retire that piece of... Bill Goldberg once and for all," he said. [From 00:56 to 01:22]

Ryback's last WWE match was in May 2016 against Kalisto for the United States Championship.

Goldberg calls out Vince McMahon for not giving him a retirement match during his final WWE run

Goldberg's second WWE run was more fruitful than his first one under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame and won the Universal Championship twice during his final run with the promotion.

However, he never received a proper retirement match in the company. Speaking to Steve Trevino, the former World Champion talked about how McMahon owes him a retirement match for putting Roman Reigns over in Saudi Arabia at Elimination Chamber 2022.

"He [Vince McMahon] gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them. So, I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, 'Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.' I did what he asked... I put myself in a horribly situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him [Vince McMahon] and give him what he wanted. Problem is, he never held up his bargain," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Goldberg ever returns and receives his retirement match under the new regime.

What are your thoughts on Goldberg? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ryback TV Official and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.