42-year-old WWE RAW star sends a message after Seth Rollins was spotted posing with Becky Lynch's former rival

A popular 42-year-old WWE RAW star recently took to social media to send a message to Seth Rollins after he posed with Becky Lynch's former rival. Natalya responded to the picture of Rollins on X.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are two of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. The real-life husband and wife have won several titles throughout their wrestling careers. While Rollins is still going strong on WWE television, his wife has been absent from in-ring competition since May 2024. However, it is heavily rumored that she will return in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2025.

Meanwhile, Wrestling World CC's official X/Twitter handle recently posted a backstage photo from RAW's Netflix debut. In it, Seth Rollins is seen posing with his wife, Becky Lynch's former rival and WWE legend Nikki Bella.

The backstage photo also included Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Natalya, Michelle McCool, and Maryse. This post caught The Queen of Harts' attention and she sent an interesting message about her laugh.

"He jumped into what we call a Nattie laugh…. IYKYK!" she wrote.

Former WWE personality believes Seth Rollins will turn heel

During a recent edition of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE personality Freddie Prinze Jr. said CM Punk should have lost against Seth Rollins on RAW's Netflix debut.

Freddie also mentioned that he believed the Triple H-led creative team booked Rollins to lose the match because they might be looking to turn The Visionary heel.

"I thought he [CM Punk] should have lost that match. I thought it should have been Seth Rollins. I could already see the promo Seth was going to cut on Monday. 'You son of a b**ch! I did what I said I was going to do.' And now, all the promises that Seth made in his promos are broken promises. A babyface can't have that. At least, that's how I was taught. So, I guess, maybe they're going to turn him heel?"

Seth Rollins has announced his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble 2025. It will be interesting to see whether his wife, Becky Lynch, returns for the Women's Rumble.

