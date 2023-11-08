42-year-old WWE star claims he would have a 'weird' time with Nikki Cross

Byron Saxton recently posed with former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross on social media.

Cross has been playing the lifeless and unresponsive character in the squared circle for a few weeks. Fans all over the world and other stars as well have started a talk over Nikki's wellbeing. In the number one contender Battle Royal match on RAW this Monday, she stood motionless while the match was in full swing. Despite Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez throwing her out, she was so into her role that she remained frozen even after being eliminated.

Byron Saxton recently took to social media and posted a picture with Nikki Cross. She sat still on the flight while Byron joked that his journey would be weird sitting alongside the former women's champion.

"This is going to be a weeeeeeird flight @wwenikkicross #wweraw," he wrote.

Checkout the Instagram post of Byron Saxton below:

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross opened up about her adventures in SAnitY faction

In a conversation with Love Wrestling Interviews, Cross asserted that SAnitY was a fun part of her career as she had her husband, Killian Dain, Eric Young, who was like an uncle, and best friend, Alexander Wolfe, by her side to guide her all through.

Nikki added that they taught her a lot, which helped her flourish as a performer.

"For me, sAnitY was the most fun I have ever had in my career. I had Eric Young, who is like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Killian Dain. Getting to work with my husband was really fun. I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. So for me, SAnitY was the most fun I've ever had in my career. I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much and I learned so much.," said Cross. [From 05:56 - 06:30]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Nikki Cross.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

