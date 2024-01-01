42-year-old WWE star claims he will "finish the story" in 2024; Cody Rhodes tells him to stop

As 2023 becomes 2024, several WWE Superstars have spoken about their goals for the new year. One former champion claimed his resolution for 2024 is to "finish the story," and it's not Cody Rhodes.

Kofi Kingston decided to poke fun at The American Nightmare, who told the New Day member to stop. This was part of a video WWE posted on its official Twitter handle, with many other superstars featured.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins were among the bigger names in it, but Kofi's answer was the most notable, even if it was in a joking manner. Check out what he said:

"I'm gonna finish the story! Is anyone else doing that?" (0:21)

Cody Rhodes then entered the frame and repeatedly said, "Stop," while the former WWE Champion questioned why he can't have his own story. Is he about to get his title back after five years or defeat Brock Lesnar?

Kingston added a further message later in the video, stating that he will continue getting better:

"You don't have to wait till January 1st. I stay getting better! You understand? Cause if you ain't getting better, you're only wait? Getting worse," Kingston said. (1:03-1:11)

What Kofi Kingston does in 2024 remains to be seen. He will likely remain a solid part of the tag team division alongside Xavier Woods. At the same time, The New Day as a whole could receive a significant boost if Big E is able to return from his career-threatening neck injury.

Will WWE allow Cody Rhodes to finish the story in 2024?

As for The American Nightmare, there is no telling if he will "finish the story" this year. Of course, Cody Rhodes' story means winning the WWE Championship - the title his father, Dusty, wasn't able to hold.

Cody will likely challenge for the belt at WrestleMania 40, but the company may want to keep Roman Reigns as champion. The Tribal Chief is months away from surpassing Hulk Hogan's record-breaking title reign from four decades ago, which means Reigns has to retain at 'Mania to go past The Hulkster.

While Cody Rhodes may very well dethrone The Big Uce at the end of 2024, WrestleMania seems like the only place this title reign can end. So, the story hinges on WWE's stance on Roman Reigns going past Hulk Hogan in the record books. We shall find out soon what the bigger priority is.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

