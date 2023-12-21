"Don't think anyone really cares anymore" - Fans react to Roman Reigns potentially breaking WWE legend's record

WWE fans do not appear to be too thrilled with the idea of Roman Reigns potentially breaking another record.

The Tribal Chief has put together a historic reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He recently reached 1,200 days as Universal Champion and has not been pinned in a singles match since 2019.

Reigns successfully defended the title last month against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. The SmackDown star was not in action at Survivor Series but returned to the blue brand this past Friday night. Randy Orton confronted The Head of the Table and warned that he was coming after his title.

The account "Wrestlebuddy" on X asked fans if they think Roman Reigns will be champion until he breaks Hulk Hogan's record at 1,474 days.

Roman Reigns' former rival wants to renew their feud in WWE

Braun Strowman recently disclosed that he wants to renew his rivalry with Roman Reigns in WWE.

The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of action with an injury and has undergone successful neck fusion surgery. Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Universal Champion revealed that he considers The Tribal Chief his greatest rival and would like the chance to face him once again:

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I'll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief." [2:29 – 2:41]

You can check out the video below:

Reigns has already had a remarkable run as champion but would need to win to hold onto the title for a while longer if he were to surpass Hulk Hogan's record. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Reigns on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Are you ready for a new champion or would you like to see Reigns hold onto the title? Share your opinion in the comments section below.