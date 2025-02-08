42-year-old WWE star didn't mean to anger Drew McIntyre at the 2025 Royal Rumble, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre was not happy with a WWE star after the Royal Rumble match. However, a wrestling veteran believes this star didn't mean to anger McIntyre.

Teddy Long is the latest to comment on Drew McIntyre's elimination from the Royal Rumble. The Scottish Psychopath was one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble match this year, especially with the incredible work he put in throughout the year. However, he was eliminated by Damian Priest during the match.

It was later reported that McIntyre was not pleased with his elimination and was cursing as soon as he got backstage. It was even reported that he walked out of the arena before the match could end. He was allegedly unhappy with LA Knight and Logan Paul, who accidentally got in the way while Priest was going to eliminate him. This was upsetting to the Scottish Warrior because he was set to be involved in a storyline with Priest, but he felt Knight hurt that storyline opportunity.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long pointed out that anything can happen in a Royal Rumble match due to the large number of superstars that are in the ring.

"Basically when I was referee for the Rumble match, I was on the floor, you know, never inside the ring. Like I said, man, things happen. Like you said, there's a lot of people in the ring. Sometimes with the new generation right now, you know, sometimes those guys will probably get their s**t in and don't even know they're getting their s**t in."

He also noted that Knight and Logan Paul are brand new to this type of match. They were just doing stuff in the ring when they got in the way, and they didn't mean to anger Drew.

"So, that's where Drew has to regroup. He has to look at these guys and say, 'Holy s**t! They don't have a clue. They don't know.' But sometimes you get frustrated and get mad because that can happen, but I just don't think LA Knight or Logan Paul meant any harm. I mean, they were just doing stuff that they thought they could do because they're brand new to this; they don't know. They've got still a long way to go and a lot to learn." [2:00 - 3:00]

Huge update regarding Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was seemingly upset with how things worked out in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. As a result, he missed this week's episode of WWE RAW, and it is unknown when he will return to TV. However, a new update has come to light regarding his future in the company.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Scottish Warrior is planned to have a feud against Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will show up on SmackDown this week after missing RAW.

