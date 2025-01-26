42-year-old WWE veteran says he may have to retire forever; will have to hang up his boots without one huge opportunity

A 42-year-old WWE veteran has now confessed that if he does not return or get a big opportunity, then he will have to retire from wrestling. The star may have to hang up his boots.

Chris Masters was recently interviewed on the Rewind Recap Relive podcast, where he talked about a return to WWE. He was asked if he would consider it. The star said he wanted to return but didn't know if Triple H would even consider it.

Masters went on to talk about how he wanted to return and was looking for an opportunity, but none had come around. He said that a return might not be on the cards despite him wanting it.

Trending

"I’d like to, man, I’ve tried to work for that. I was with NWA for a minute, and that gave me kind of a good, at least, platform to show what I can do. But it’s tough, man, because I look around the landscape now and I just, I don’t know where that opportunity is going to come from. It might not be in the cards."

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Unfortunately for the WWE veteran, he admitted that he was at a crossroads when it came to his wrestling career. He said he would have to leave wrestling and choose other alternative career paths away from wrestling that would be more lucrative than what he was making in the independent scene.

"No, yeah. I’m at a crossroads myself, personally. I’ve been on the indie scene for so long that it’s gone to the point where I need something more. Because this can’t just be it. If this was just going to be it, then I have to pivot, or I have to, at least, do something else in addition to, if nothing else. It’s one of those things where you just never know what kind of surprises or what’s going to happen." [H/T - SEScoops]

The star added that he was planning retirement but could not do that with the money that he was getting on the independent wrestling scene.

WWE veteran Chris Masters feels wrestling was not loving him back

Chris Masters said that while he loved wrestling, he was at a point where he felt that it was not something that loved him back.

"But I’ve gotten to the point to now where I just don’t feel like it’s loving me back. I definitely feel like my ability is better than it’s ever been. If given the opportunity, I could do something. But the question is [if] that opportunity’s going to come and if it is, who’s it going to come from? I just, I don’t know."

Masters wrestled in WWE between 2003 and 2011 before he left the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, he's spent a lot of time in the independent wrestling scene, while also having stints in TNA and NWA. However, he still needs that one big opportunity so that he does not have to retire soon.

It remains to be seen if Triple H is the one to offer that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback