43-year-old female WWE star takes a shot at Baron Corbin; the star responds

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin was recently put on notice by a female WWE star on social media.

The star in question is Shayna Baszler. She is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. As of now, Baron Corbin and Baszler are working on separate brands. The Lone Wolf went undrafted in the 2023 Draft, and The Queen of Spades joined RAW.

While Corbin recently kickstarted a feud with Bron Breakker on NXT, Baszler has seemingly formed an alliance with Zoey Stark on the red brand. The 43-year-old star has never shared the screen with the WWE free agent. But both train at the RUDOS Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Boxing Club in Orlando.

The former US Champion recently posted a Reel on Instagram sporting a gi, the traditional BJJ uniform. Reacting to the post, Shayna Baszler jokingly asked Corbin why he never showed up at the boxing club in her presence.

"You never show up when I’m there, you ducking me?" Baszler asked.

Corbin replied:

"@qosbaszler yep, scared to tap you out."

Shayna Baszler and Corbin's comments

Baron Corbin vs. Bron Breakker announced for WWE NXT No Mercy 2023

During the latest edition of NXT, Baron Corbin came into the ring and spoke about Bron Breakker injuring Von Wagner. He surprisingly praised the former champion for his actions.

The Lone Wolf and Breakker ultimately came face-to-face inside the squared circle. As Corbin started bragging about his accomplishments in front of Breakker, the latter silenced him.

This did not sit well with Corbin, who slapped Breakker to teach him a lesson. A brawl broke out between the two men, leading to WWE announcing a match between them at NXT No Mercy 2023.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious when the two brawlers collide inside the ring.

