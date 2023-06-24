43-year-old former WWE Superstar cleared to return to the ring - Reports

A former WWE Superstar has reportedly been cleared to return to action.

Mickie James was released by WWE in April 2021. She then returned to Impact Wrestling, where she captured the Knockouts World Championship. The veteran was scheduled to defend the title against Jordynn Grace at Sacrifice on March 24 but was forced to relinquish the title due to injury. However, the 43-year-old may be ready to return to action soon.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Mickie James was cleared to return to the ring a few weeks ago. Sean Ross Sapp noted that the veteran is technically a free agent, but before her injury, Mickie was expected to stay with Impact until at least the summer. A source disclosed to Fightful that the company views Mickie James as a woman of her word, so there isn't much concern about her not returning to Impact.

Mickie James comments on Dana Brooke's return to WWE NXT

Cora Jade defeated Dana Brooke in a singles match on this week's edition of NXT, and the match received a lot of criticism from wrestling fans.

Mickie James discussed the match during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio and claimed that the NXT audience never "truly respected" Dana Brooke and that the 34-year-old was the wrong superstar to send to NXT in the first place.

"I felt like Dana Brooke was the wrong choice to send to NXT in the first place unless you were going to send her, like you said, in a Mandy Rose role, like a manager type of character. She was brought up in the system, it is one thing when you send like a Seth Rollins, or you send Nattie (Natalya) back, because they have the respect, and they are you know, workhorses, you know what I mean? Like Dana was taught a WWE-style system, and now there is this new generation of that same kind of system but more elaborate," she said. [00:01 - 00:32]

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) recently suggested that she'd like to retire Mickie and "send her back to the rodeo." It will be interesting to see if Mickie returns to Impact or decides to return to action in a different promotion.

