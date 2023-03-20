"Send her back to the rodeo" - 31-year-old former WWE Superstar wants to retire Mickie James in 2023

A former WWE Superstar has issued a warning to IMPACT! Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has already made a name for herself outside of the WWE since leaving the company. She recently debuted in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and captured the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane. The 31-year-old is entering the prime of her career.

Speaking at Planet Comicon in Kansas City, the 5-time RAW Women's Champion noted that she has never had a singles match against Mickie in the company. The star, currently known as Mercedes Moné said:

"I definitely believe in 2023 that I can definitely make that dream come true. I definitely would love to face Mickie James and retire her a**; send her back to that rodeo and ride that horse. Bye Mickie," siad Mercedes Moné. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Mercedes Moné on Trish Stratus and Mickie James inspiring her to make it to WWE

Mercedes Moné disclosed that Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Mickie's storyline heading into WrestleMania 22 inspired her.

During her appearance at Planet Comicon, she said that Mickie is one of her idols and that she grew up watching her compete. Mercedes praised their storyline leading into WrestleMania 22 and claimed that she had never seen a women's storyline like that in the company up until that point:

"Her and Trish Stratus’ storyline inspired me so much that I wanted to be in the WWE even more. I've never seen a women's storyline like that," said Mercedes Moné. [01:23 - 01:35]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Mercedes Mone says nobody knows the story about her WWE exit - loves Mickie James so much, she wants to wrestle her this year and “send her back to that rodeo” Mercedes Mone says nobody knows the story about her WWE exit - loves Mickie James so much, she wants to wrestle her this year and “send her back to that rodeo” https://t.co/MvAYJ9Nkf0

Mickie James recently admitted that she thought she was going to end her career as a superstar, but it wasn't meant to be. She was released by WWE in 2021 in embarrassing fashion but did appear in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see Mickie and Mercedes square off in Impact or for another promotion this year.

Would you like to see Mercedes Moné versus Mickie James? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes