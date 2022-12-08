"I thought I was going to end my career there" - Mickie James opens up on her final run in WWE

Mickie James recently discussed her upcoming retirement and her last run with WWE.

She was released from the company in April 2021. Following her release, Mickie took to Twitter to put the company on blast for sending her belongings back to her in a trash bag. Fortunately, things were resolved and the five-time WWE Women's Champion made an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion earlier this year.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 43-year-old opened up about her final run in WWE and disclosed that she thought she was going to finish her career there.

"Even when I went back for my last run with WWE, I think I had high hopes but zero expectations. And I thought I was going to end my career there, and I was hoping in some magical way and it didn't happen. I think that I left there feeling that maybe I wasn't that 'legend' in that respect, because I guess I just wanted to be able to go out and tip my hat and say, 'I'm happy and proud of that'. I was just waiting for that. [01:05 - 01:44]

Mickie James added that she has an opportunity to say a proper goodbye to the business in IMPACT Wrestling.

"I think that this is an opportunity in IMPACT with the Last Rodeo, it is an opportunity to have some of the best matches of my life on the way out, and with a whole new crop of women that, hopefully we both learn something from each other. You know? I can do something worthy of my career on the way out the door." [01:45 - 02:13]

Mickie James on what the wrestling locker room is like for talent

Mickie James has had a legendary career in the business and has seen it all.

She noted on Busted Open Radio that she has been every girl in the locker room throughout her career and has experienced the cycle of what the pro wrestling locker room is like.

"I am at a different point in my career," said Mickie James. "I've been every girl in that locker room at one point in my career. I've spent a lot of time in between roles, we've all been through the cycle and the Ferris wheel of what pro wrestling is in the locker room for a talent." [00:01 - 00:22]

Triple H has brought back several legends of the past to make appearances on RAW and SmackDown. Kurt Angle will be on the blue brand this Friday to celebrate his birthday. Time will tell if Mickie gets the opportunity to say goodbye to the WWE Universe as well.

