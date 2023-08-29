43-year-old 'sinister' heel should beat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Payback, say WWE fans

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is set to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023. The latest episode of RAW has pushed fans into supporting The King of Strong Style since the latter's transformation into a vicious villain.

Nakamura recently turned heel and targeted Rollins' title. However, their feud grew intense when the former revealed that he knew about The Architect's long-term struggle with an injured back. The revelation stunned Rollins, and the Japanese star doubled down by claiming he would break the champion's back in their title match.

Rollins appeared on WWE RAW this week and responded to Nakamura's previous warnings about targeting his broken back. The Architect said he wasn't afraid and looked confident about defending his gold. However, a video package soon played on the titantron in which Nakamura unveiled new threats.

The King of Strong Style brought up WWE Superstar and Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, saying he would be why The Man would need to help her husband get out of bed. He also claimed that after their bout, The Architect wouldn't remain fit to walk his daughter down the aisle during her marriage.

"I do not want to simply defeat Seth Rollins, the champion. I want to dismantle Seth Rollins. I want his wife to know that I'm the reason she has to help him out of bed. I'm the reason he won't be able to walk his daughter down the line on her wedding day, I will break him. Because he can be broken. His body has betrayed him, and he knows. So I am going to destroy his back and get him out of his misery," said Nakamura in his latest promo on RAW.

Expand Tweet

While WWE fans were already impressed with Nakamura's recent transformation into a heel, the latest episode established him as a credible villain. Many argued that this was the right time to put the world championship on the 43-year-old.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Seth Rollins potentially losing his World Heavyweight Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will Seth Rollins compete in the title match at Payback 2023 with an injury?

The Architect confirmed on Monday Night RAW that he had been working through a back injury for over four years. He also revealed two fractures on his lumbar spine, raising concerns among fans. It led to speculations that Rollins possibly taking a break could influence the decision to have the World Heavyweight Championship change hands at Payback 2023.

Expand Tweet

However, it is worth noting that WWE RAW this week may have hinted at the result of this title match. Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Seth Rollins from behind while the champion was preoccupied with the abovementioned video package. Nakamura reminded Rollins that he had advised the latter to "watch his back."

Traditionally, the one looking dominant on the final show before a premium live event tends to lose their match. Thus, WWE may have hinted at the result of Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW before Payback 2023.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE