43-year-old SmackDown star claims their recent WWE comeback was "one of the greatest returns of all time"

WWE introduced The Good Brothers seven years ago to the main roster. They were already popular prior to joining the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. Since arriving to Vince McMahon's company, they were featured in some of the best storylines. Notably, AJ Styles' feud with Roman Reigns, John Cena and most recently, The Judgment Day.

The Good Brothers are now exclusive to the SmackDown brand, running strong as part of The OC alongside Styles and Mia Yim.

After being released by WWE during the pandemic owing to budget cuts caused by COVID-19, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to the indpendent circuit, while also appearing for rival promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, AEW and NJPW. In an interview with Talk'n Shop, the duo reflected on their return to WWE in 2022, two years after their release:

"Well it was a pretty surreal day (The Good Brothers’ return to WWE) because like we’ve said a couple of times, I think we kind of thought WWE was in the rearview mirror," Karl Anderson said. "I think we kind of thought that after our exit and some of our content, some of the things we were doing, we weren’t gonna be welcomed back with open arms but we were. It was great," Luke Gallows added.

Ultimately, they were able to negotiate with Triple H and The Game wanted to reportedly right the wrong by having The Good Brothers back in WWE. Karl Anderson stated:

"Business was business and we moved on, we worked it all out and I think we made one of the greatest returns of all time, and you can look back and you can see that." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Gallows had a few words of his own regarding their return, stating that "it's really hard to 'crizzap' on that."

WWE Superstar on working with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers

Mia Yim was the last addition to The O.C. She also joined Styles late last year to take down The Judgment Day. Speaking on an episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, she revealed that in her eyes, The Bullet Club were the "cool kids," but the latter never treated her any differently.

Detailing her experience interacting with The Good Brothers, Mia Yim shared an anecdote with about her dog:

"I remember at Impact when they were in Dallas I brought my dogs, and my lady dog Jolene loved Doc, loved Gallows, and it was like, I would see her with him and I'm like I have to go take her outside but I don't want to like, I just see him petting her and I don't want to take her away so I'm just gonna watch." Mia Yim said. "Just seeing how they were and how they never treated me any differently or anything because you can always tell [...] they were always super kind and super sweet and like AJ, my experience with him was him being mad on video games."

Michael Phillips @MikeSwoggle SmackDown Pick #6 - The O.C.

AJ Styles is a nine-time World Champion between WWE, NJPW, and TNA.

Gallows & Anderson are eight-time Tag Team Champions between WWE, NJPW, and Impact.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, both AJ Styles and Mia Yim teamed up to take on Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux in a Mixed-Tag Team Match. Meanwhile, The Good Brothers competed in the Tag Team Turmoil.

