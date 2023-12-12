43-year-old star says he's "the real nightmare," not Cody Rhodes

A top WWE star called himself "the real nightmare" instead of Cody Rhodes.

Shinsuke Nakamura has experienced a change in behavior over the past couple of months. It all started during his rivalry against Seth Rollins, where he began to exhibit a vicious side of himself that hadn't been seen before.

Shinsuke Nakamura was brutal in that feud and tried his best to end Seth Rollins' career. However, Rollins managed to survive and retain his title. Following this, Nakamura started sharing cryptic messages about a future challenger with no proper indication of who it might be.

A couple of weeks ago, the King of Strong Style revealed who he was talking about when he attacked Cody Rhodes from behind. This set up a match between both men for tonight.

Prior to the match taking place, a video package of Shinsuke Nakamura played where he called Cody weak for pandering to the crowd. He also called himself "the real nightmare" instead of Cody. This statement was a reference to Cody's nickname, The American Nightmare.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will be able to overcome Nakamura tonight on RAW.

