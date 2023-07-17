43-year-old star seemingly comments on his WWE departure 

After reportedly leaving WWE due to differences with the management, Eric Young posted a cryptic tweet hinting at his departure from the company.

Eric Young reportedly re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment late last year but did not appear on the promotion's programming. This past weekend, the Canadian star returned to IMPACT Wrestling as he made a surprise appearance at Slammiversary 2023.

Following his triumphant return, Young took to social media, seemingly commenting on his decision to leave WWE and join IMPACT Wrestling. While the 43-year-old didn't explicitly mention his former employer, his comments could be a reference to his recent exit from the Stamford-based company.

"This felt good! This felt right! I made a hard choice and there is no doubt in my mind it was the right one!" tweeted Young.

During his first stint in World Wrestling Entertainment, Eric Young had a stellar run in NXT as he, Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe formed the Sanity faction.

Eric Young on working with Triple H in WWE

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Young chose to leave WWE due to moral, creative, and personal reasons. The former champion initially decided to return as Triple H was firmly in charge of the creative department until Vince McMahon rejoined the company's board in January 2023.

During an interview with the Reel Talker in 2022, Eric Young spoke about his working relationship with The King of Kings.

"The producing, that was a favor to Triple H. I wasn’t being used, I was being paid full-time, so he said, 'I think you’d be good at it, what do you think about trying it out?' Well, I’m there anyway, so I might as well. [If Triple H had control at the time] Things would have been way different for me. I would do anything for him. I’d run through a wall. Help him hide a dead body [laughs], whatever he asked me to do. I respect him that much." (H/T Fightful)

Since becoming WWE's head of creative, Triple H has pushed many stars that were apparently deemed unworthy of the main event scene under the previous regime. Top names like Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and Gunther have benefitted from The Game's creative vision.

Which star has thrived the most under Triple H's booking? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here