43-year-old teases reunion of popular WWE duo after 13 years

A former WWE Superstar has teased a potential reunion of a popular tag team after 13 years.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place next weekend and there are always several surprising returns each year. Cody Rhodes returned from injury as the 30th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match last year and emerged victorious. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble at number one and went the distance. She then defeated Charlotte Flair during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 to become champion.

Michelle McCool also participated in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match but has not been in action since. A fan asked the veteran if she was going to be a part of this year's match and she disclosed that she has not been asked yet.

Another fan then suggested she reunite with former superstar Layla to reform the LayCool tag team. McCool reacted to the post and claimed that she would love a LayCool reunion. The duo have not competed in a match together as a a tag team since defeating Kelly Kelly and Rosa Mendes on the March 22, 2011, edition of SmackDown. LayCool partnered with former superstar Dolph Ziggler in a loss to John Morrison, Trish Stratus, and reality TV star Snooki at WrestleMania 27 in 2011 as well.

"Oh I'd give anything for a LayCool reunion," she wrote.

Vince Russo picks WWE RAW star to win the Royal Rumble

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has revealed that he would book Intercontinental Champion Gunther to win the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran stated he would have Gunther win the Royal Rumble next weekend. He noted that nobody is expecting a feud between Gunther and Roman Reigns at the moment, and that is why he would have The Ring General win the Royal Rumble match next Saturday night.

"If it's me writing this? Going over in the Royal Rumble is gonna be Gunther. Without a shadow of a doubt, because nobody is thinking Roman Reigns and Gunther. Nobody bro, so that's where I am going." [6:00 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Michelle McCool had a terrific career as a professional wrestler and is a former Women's Champion in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the veteran makes an appearance at this year's Royal Rumble event.

