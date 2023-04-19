44-year-old star open to making WWE debut (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT Wrestling star GoldyLocks recently stated that she was open to working for any wrestling promotion, including WWE and AEW.

The 44-year-old performer is well-known for her work with IMPACT Wrestling. Though she wrestled only two matches for the promotion, she worked in other capacities as well, including as a backstage interviewer. However, GoldyLocks soon left the promotion to pursue music.

Appearing on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, GoldyLocks was asked why she never joined WWE.

She revealed that she never knew anybody in the sports entertainment juggernaut who could open the doors for her. Furthermore, she expressed her desire to return to wrestling and work for any promotion, whether IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, or WWE.

"Why didn't I ever work for WWE? Because I didn't know anybody. I would love to work for any of those promotions. I have said it openly; I would love to go back to IMPACT; I would love to go to AEW and be the biggest heel or villain that you have ever seen in this century because 20 years later, now I actually understand it and I know what I'm doing, and I'm coachable and teachable," said GoldyLocks. [18:35 - 19:00]

GoldyLocks wanted to be a valet for WWE legends Bret Hart and Randy Savage

Elsewhere in the interview, Goldylocks was asked about the legends from back in the day she would have liked to work with.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star named WWE legends Bret and Owen Hart, Randy Savage, and Jesse Ventura were among those she would have loved to share screen space with.

"You know what, The Harts. I wish I could have done something with Bret and Owen. I wish I could have been a valet for Randy Savage. He's bigger than life. Jesse Ventura, who's also from Minnesota, where I hail from. Those guys are just old-school, bigger than life, selling it constantly, kayfabe all the time. I would have loved to work with any of those four guys," added GoldyLocks. [21:10 - 21:41]

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney DID YOU KNOW: AEW doing a Contract vs. Freedom match is actually a reference to Goldylocks' 2004 TNA character. DID YOU KNOW: AEW doing a Contract vs. Freedom match is actually a reference to Goldylocks' 2004 TNA character. https://t.co/3rt0uvEKCL

Considering how multi-faceted a talent GoldyLocks is, it's safe to say she would be a great hire for any company.

