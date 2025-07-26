44-year-old WWE legend makes in-ring return after 84 days on SmackDown

A 44-year-old legend made his return to SmackDown after nearly two months, and wrestled his first match in 84 days against Jacob Fatu. This was after a recent absence to go filming a non-WWE project.That legend is none other than The Miz, who was gone for nearly two months as he was filming the rebooted version of American Gladiators, which he was the new host of.When he returned on SmackDown this week, he was first spotted speaking to Solo Sikoa backstage before he confronted Jacob Fatu and slapped him across the face. It set up The Miz's first match since May 2, 2025. He would lose to Fatu in his hometown of Cleveland.It's unclear what the immediate future is for The Miz. It seems like his storyline pairing with Carmelo Hayes has been abruptly dropped, although we won't know for sure unless he appears next week and has nothing to do with Hayes.The reason why The Miz went after Jacob Fatu on SmackDown was that he was taken out by The Samoan Werewolf in the build-up to Money in the Bank 2025.The Miz was, of course, a huge fan favorite in his hometown, although Fatu still got favorable chants from the audience.