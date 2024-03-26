44-year-old WWE star sends a cryptic one-word message after losing another match on RAW

A WWE Superstar took to social media and sent a cryptic one-word message after losing another match on Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania XL. The star in question is Shinsuke Nakamura.

On this week's RAW, The King of Strong Style competed in a one-on-one match against Jey Uso. In a video package before the contest, the 44-year-old star claimed that if the former Bloodline member got his WrestleMania 40 dream match against his brother, Jimmy Uso, he would turn that into a "Nightmare."

In the past few months, Nakamura has barely won his matches. He last defeated Sami Zayn during the February 12, 2024, episode of RAW. The Japanese icon was looking to reign supreme on Monday but failed to do so against Main Event Jey despite Solo Sikoa and Jimmy's interference.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shinsuke Nakamura sent a cryptic one-word message after suffering a significant defeat ahead of WrestleMania XL.

"Why," he wrote.

Check out the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's tweet below:

WWE legend says he recommended Shinsuke Nakamura to Triple H

Current AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently revealed his initial conversation with Triple H about Shinsuke Nakamura.

Before signing with the Stamford-based promotion, The King of Strong Style was one of the most dominant wrestlers in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). In 2015, JR was on the commentary desk for Nakamura vs. Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 9.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned contacting The Game and suggesting signing the 44-year-old star to WWE.

"I remember talking to Triple H and saying, 'Man, you need to get all over this Nakamura dude. He's got a little Freddie Mercury in him. He's got a little killer wrestler in him. He's got great facials. He's in great shape. He's not too old.' Eventually, down the road, we see that Shinsuke is a member of the team and does a hell of a job," he said.

Watch the full video below:

Shinsuke Nakamura does not have a match heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the former Intercontinental Champion.

