Jey Uso defeats 44-year-old wrestling legend on WWE RAW; huge brawl breaks out with multiple superstars

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso collided with wrestling legend Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. A huge brawl broke out while the match was still happening.

Main Event Jey hit The King of Strong Style with a series of strikes in the corner. He then hit an uppercut and ran into a kick. Shinsuke placed Jey on the top turnbuckle and hit him with a running knee to the midsection twice. The former Bloodline member was back on the attack, as he hit a few strikes, a kick, and an uppercut, but Shinsuke nailed him with a step-up enzuigiri.

Jey Uso ran into the corner but nobody was home, and he landed face-first into the turnbuckle. Shinsuke Nakamura hit him with a sliding German suplex, which got a two-count. Jey hit a superkick but Nakamura countered with a knee to the back of the head. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then came out through the crowd.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins made the run in and a brawl broke out at ringside. Drew McIntyre showed up as well, and he sent The Visionary into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Jey Uso hit The King of Strong Style with a Spear to win the match.

