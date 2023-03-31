45-year-old former WWE Champion reunites with his on-screen manager after nearly a decade

José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan, better known these days by his ring name Alberto El Patrón, and best known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE, recently posted a video of himself and former manager Ricardo Rodriguez at a wrestling event.

Del Rio has been a popular name in the last decade as he is one of the few superstars in the Stamford-based promotion who quickly rose to the top. Over the six years he was with the company, the Mexican star won the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank, becoming a four-time world champion.

Throughout his initial run in WWE, he was managed by Ricardo Rodriguez. The duo have portrayed as both babyfaces and heels during their time together. In the build-up to his World Heavyweight Championship title defense against Christian at Summerslam 2013, Del Rio split with Rodriguez on-screen.

Ricardo Rodriguez also worked as a manager for Alberto Del Rio's wrestling promotion Nación Lucha Libre before its closure in January 2020.

Alberto Del Rio talks about return to WWE under new management

After League of Nations disbanded in 2016, Alberto Del Rio was released by the company in August of that year. His last match was against John Cena in a losing effort on the August 16 edition of WWE SmackDown.

In an interview with Ten Count in December last year, Del Rio was asked whether Triple H had contacted him about a possible return.

"To be honest I haven’t talked to the new administration, I did when John Laurinaitis was around and a couple of phone calls that didn’t go anywhere and then you know it happened what happened. We have a new administration doing fantastic things." (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

During his six-year run with the Stamford-based promotion, Alberto Del Rio faced Edge in the latter's last match before his first retirement at WrestleMania 27, and a plethora of other iconic stars such as Rey Mysterio, CM Punk, John Cena, The Big Show, Sheamus, Christian, and Rob Van Dam.

