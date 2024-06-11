45-year-old Ruthless Aggression Era star wants to return to WWE after a decade and a half to wrestle currently-injured Charlotte Flair

Over the past few years, several former WWE Superstars have returned for brief runs with current talent. A former Women's Champion also seems interested in a comeback to share the ring with Charlotte Flair.

The star in question is none other than Candice Michelle. The 45-year-old had a five-year run with the Stamford-based company before getting released in 2009. She has since made one sporadic appearance on the RAW Reunion episode five years ago. Meanwhile, Charlotte is one of the most accomplished superstars on the current roster. Nevertheless, she is currently out of action due to multiple knee injuries.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Michelle picked Charlotte Flair among the current superstars she would like to wrestle because of her love for the 38-year-old's father, Ric Flair.

Trending

"For the current roster, I think it would be really cool to wrestle Charlotte Flair. I love her father [Ric Flair], from when I used to watch to being able to work with him," she said. [21:22 - 21:36]

Candice Michelle recalled WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's advice to her

During the same interview with Cafe de Rene, the former Women's Champion recalled receiving valuable advice from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair during a backstage interaction.

Candice Michelle disclosed that The Nature Boy taught her to give her 100 percent inside the ring, irrespective of the attendance in the arena.

"I remember Ric Flair also taught me a very valuable lesson. And he told me one day; he was backstage; we're overseas; it was a small house show, and he's getting fired up backstage, and he's just like getting pumped up, and he came to me, and he goes, 'You know what? We give a 100%, whether there's one person out there or 80,000 people, because they use their hard-earned money to come and watch us!' And I just remember thinking, 'You know what? You're right!' When you're young and in the business, you don't think of those things. And so, I was like, No matter what, you give everything you got!''' she revealed. [21:37 - 22:19]

Candice Michelle has undergone an unbelievable physical transformation since her last appearance on WWE TV. It would be interesting to see if she would return to square off against The Queen.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback