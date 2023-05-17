[Watch] Candice Michelle's insane body transformation since her last WWE appearance

After auditioning for the 2004 RAW Diva Search competition, Candice Michelle signed a contract with WWE. She spent about five years in the Stamford-based company, during which she won the Women's Championship once. However, she was released from her contract in June 2009.

Toward the end of her WWE run, Michelle seemed to have gained some weight. Some reports even suggested that she was released because of that same reason.

In July 2019, Michelle made a sporadic appearance on the special RAW Reunion episode after nearly a decade of absence. The 44-year-old looked almost unrecognizable as she had gained much weight since the WWE Universe had last seen her.

Since then, the former Women's Champion has turned things around and embarked on a mission to get back in shape. Michelle recently a video celebrating Mother's Day, in which she appeared to have lost significant weight since her last appearance on RAW.

Will Candice Michelle ever return to the WWE ring?

Candice Michelle last wrestled in a proper match in the Stamford-based company in February 2009 when she lost to Beth Phoenix on Monday Night RAW. Upon her one-off return to the red Brand in 2019, the 44-year-old pinned Kelly Kelly backstage to capture the 24/7 Championship. However, she lost the title seconds later to Alundra Blayze.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co last March, Michelle addressed why she has not been making WWE appearances and possibly making an in-ring return:

"I think that I've really taken such a step back in my personal life. You know, I've had three kids. I haven't been present on social media like a lot of the other former wrestlers. I really dived into my personal life and raising these children and now just going into where my career is going next, and that hasn't really been live on social media so much. So I think maybe, just missing that connection of them. Who are you now? What are you doing now? What do you look like now? In essence, just me kind of getting back into that present world. I've gone through many transitions recently and had some health issues lately and so it's actually good that it's not my time right now, but I'm coming out of that so maybe next year at this time when it happens," she said.

