Ric Flair provides an update on Charlotte Flair amid her WWE hiatus

Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE programming for a while. Recently, her father, Ric Flair, provided an update on The Queen amid her hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

Charlotte Flair is arguably WWE's biggest homegrown talent in history. The second-generation star has made records and itched her name into the company's history books on more than one occasion over the past decade.

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair spoke about Charlotte Flair. The WWE Hall of Famer provided an update on The Queen and opeden up about her upcoming film.

"It's been great. She's making a movie and all right now with my good friend Smith. She's over in Santa Domingo. It's been on her bucket list to make a movie, and it looks like it's going to be a pretty good deal. But, her recovery is just unbelievable. She attacked it from day one. Regardless of what she's doing, she still works out twice a day," said Flair. [From 15:00 to 15:24]

A popular WWE star had plans to go after championship gold with Charlotte Flair before her hiatus

Charlotte Flair turned face on Friday Night SmackDown, as she started a feud against Damage CTRL. The Queen failed against IYO SKY on several occasions because of the villainous faction.

Later, Shotzi and Charlotte Flair teamed up on the brand to fight against Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, The Queen tore her ACL during a one-on-one match against Asuka in December 2023.

During an appearance on WWE Deutschland, Shotzi revealed the two had plans to team up to go after the Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo also made matching gear for it.

"Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi.

Both stars are currently on a hiatus due to injuries without a timetable for a return. It will be interesting to see if the two will team up again after their return.

