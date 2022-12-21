45-year-old star claims WWE has changed "for the best" under  new Triple H regime

Since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as Head of Creative in July, overall fan satisfaction with the product has seemed to improve. Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio has been sharing his thoughts on the new regime.

Various reports have come out hinting that backstage morale has greatly improved in the company, with many stars being put in stronger positions than when they were working for Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Ten Count, former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio recently gave his thoughts on what the company's morale looks like from an outsider's perspective.

"The way the talent feels backstage and in the ring and everything. It looks like this change has been for the best for the biggest company in the world." From 1:52 to 2:01

Check out the full interview below:

During his seven-year on-and-off spell in the company, the Mexican star achieved many great things, from winning both the WWE and World Heavyweight titles to also winning the 2011 Royal Rumble match.

WWE veteran gives his thoughts on how Triple H has been running the show

Whilst many believe that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly, there are some who have contrasting opinions.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo stated that Triple H has created a zero-accountability work environment.

"Bro, these are people that have been doing this for decades, how is it possible? There's no accountability bro, there's no accountability for the recruiter, there's no accountability for the agent, there's no accountability for the writers, there's zero accountability... You're hiring me to give you numbers, if I don't deliver, I'm going to get fired. Nobody gets fired bro, nobody there is held accountable. It's a friend of a friend of a friend who's been there for 30 years." (23:30- 25:51) H/T Sportskeeda

Under the Triple H regime, many released WWE stars have returned to the company, including Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and most recently, Bronson Reed.

Has WWE improved for the better under Triple H? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

