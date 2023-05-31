45-year-old top WWE Superstar wants to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and he has vowed to be a fighting champion. One man who has seemingly set his eyes on the new world title is Sheamus.

At Night of Champions, Rollins won the new belt by defeating AJ Styles. On RAW, Rollins, who kicked off the show, was confronted by The Judgment Day, who also teased challenging for the title.

The Celtic Warrior has thrown his name into the hat despite being a SmackDown Superstar. He was recently unsuccessful in beating Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura also has his sights set on both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is the latest WWE Superstar to win a World Championship, this comes during a period of absolute dominance from Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Popular WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura has expressed his interest in becoming a world champion. The King of Strong Style qualified for this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match after beating Bronson Reed on RAW.

Following his win, he spoke to Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview. Nakamura said:

"WWE changed my life a lot. This opportunity, Money in the Bank ladder match is gonna change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be the World Champion. I've never forgotten that. I will be World Champion anyhow using Money in the Bank briefcase."

Two superstars have already qualified for this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Nakamura and Ricochet.

Seth Rollins, meanwhile, teamed up with AJ Styles in the main event of RAW, as they defeated The Judgment Day. The babyfaces and the heel faction came face-to-face in the opening segment of RAW.

