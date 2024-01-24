45-year-old WWE legend teases Royal Rumble return with major change

A 45-year-old WWE legend recently took to social media to tease a Royal Rumble return with a major change to his theme.

Sheamus has been absent from WWE television for quite some time. He was last seen on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where he locked horns with Edge, who has now moved to AEW. According to reports, the former Brawling Brutes member suffered a shoulder injury. He was set to return in November, but that did not happen.

Sheamus recently took to Twitter to tease a massive Royal Rumble 2024 return with a major change to his theme song. The Celtic Warrior posted a clip from his 2014 Rumble return and wrote a meme from his then-theme song, 'Written in My Face.

"Too many limes," Sheamus wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

For those unfamiliar with this meme, The Celtic Warrior's theme song had a line, "too many lies," but it became famous among fans as they thought the singer said "too many limes."

Sheamus said John Cena believed in him to win his first WWE Championship

In an exclusive interview with Virgin Media Sports Stories, Sheamus talked about his WWE Championship win over John Cena. The Celtic Warrior said that he was initially booked to lose the match, but The Cenation Leader believed in him and was happy to take the loss.

"Cena had a lot to do with it. Cena had a lot to do with what happened that day. It was like, 'This is someone I can do business with. This is someone I can go around and is a believable foe,' which is what John needed. What every good hero needs is a good villain. He saw that with me too, people did not like me. People hated me. I was so different compared to everybody in there. Long hair, short hair, super tan, tattoos. I was a different mix and he saw he could do something good with me."

Fans eagerly await the return of the former WWE Champion, and most believe he will show up at Royal Rumble 2024. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the star's future.

