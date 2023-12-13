45-year-old WWE star reacts to CM Punk's hilarious remark after signing with RAW

Former world champion CM Punk officially signed with the Monday Night RAW brand on December 11. The Best in the World said that Nick Aldis and Shawn Michaels both had excellent offers to sign on SmackDown and NXT, respectively.

However, the 45-year-old RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had a much better offer for him to stay on the red brand. Hence, The Straight Edge Superstar finally signed with RAW in the same city he walked out nearly ten years ago.

The World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins then confronted the former AEW star, and the two men had an intense promo battle. Despite the tension between The Visionary and Punk, the latter shared a lighthearted remark reminiscing about his days with WWE Official from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Adam Pearce took to his Instagram and reposted The Best in the World's story, stating that there's no lie in that.

"No lies detected," he wrote.

Former WWE Universal Champion willing to face CM Punk for the first-time-ever

The former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently expressed his desire to collide with The Second City Saint in a WWE match.

When Strowman made his main roster debut in 2015, Punk had left the company more than a year earlier, and hence, the two men never crossed paths.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster Among Men shared he had no issues working with the 45-year-old star.

"Like I said, Punk's fresh back in WWE after a 10-year hiatus. He's causing a ruckus in the ratings. Whatever is good for business is good for me because, at the end of the day, the company's making money, which means I'm making money, and that's what we're all here to do. This is a job. At the end of the day, this is our job, we go out there, and if that means going out there and whipping CM Punk's a**, then I'm gonna go out there and whip his a**."

Only time will tell if Braun Strowman and the former WWE Champion ever meet inside the squared circle in Punk's latest stint with the company.

