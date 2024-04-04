45-year-old WWE star unexpectedly turning heel and betraying his faction at WrestleMania is possible, claims Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Carlito could turn heel and betray LWO at WWE WrestleMania XL.

A few months ago, LWO witnessed an expected betrayal when Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio following Carlito's return to the Stamford-based company. Although Escobar injured The Master of the 619, the latter returned last month following several weeks of absence to go after the current leader of Legado Del Fantasma.

Although Mysterio challenged Escobar and Dominik Mysterio to a tag team match at WrestleMania, he chose Dragon Lee as his partner instead of Carlito. The latter seemed unpleased with the Hall of Famer's decision.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan suggested Mysterio's choice could lead Carlito to turn on Dragon Lee at WrestleMania.

"[I think by bringing in Dragon Lee you can't have him lose already. When he announced Dragon Lee as his (partner)... unless you have Carlito turn on Dragon Lee at 'Mania.] Could happen. Carlito is getting big reactions. They need to do something with him," he said. [From 01:01:57 to 01:02:12]

Check out the video below:

Carlito is happy with his current WWE run

Since his WWE return, Carlito has competed in several tag team matches. However, he only wrestled three one-on-one matches. Two of these fights were against Santos Escobar. Although he lost to the leader of Legado Del Fantasma in their first square-off, he defeated him in their second encounter.

The former United States Champion is seemingly happy with his current run. In a recent interview with Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, the 45-year-old claimed his current job is to help younger talent.

"It's fun the second time around just because I'm one of the elder statesmen," Carlito said. "I'm one of the veterans now... It's cool now because my job is to help out the younger talent; that's what I enjoy about it now, is being able to help these young guys and pass on whatever knowledge I have on to them," he said.

While Matt Morgan believes Carlito could turn on Dragon Lee, Hall of Famer Bully Ray also believes another betrayal could happen in the storyline involving Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins. It would be interesting to see how many betrayals, if any, would take place at this year's Show of Shows.

Do you think Carlito will cost his teammates their match at WWE WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

