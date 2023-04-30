45-year-old WWE Superstar spotted in a green wig during Naomi's IMPACT Wrestling debut

Mercedes Moné wasn't the only notable name to attend former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu's (aka Naomi) IMPACT Wrestling debut.

Moné (fka Sasha Banks) was in attendance for Naomi's IMPACT Wrestling debut. The two women have supported each other through thick and thin, and Moné traveled all the way from Japan to watch Naomi’s big debut.

Banks wasn't the only female star to support Naomi on her IMPACT Wrestling debut, though. Current WWE Superstar Tamina was also in attendance for the debut, as pointed out by many fans on Twitter. Interestingly, Tamina was wearing a green wig at the tapings.

Check out some pictures below:

The three women once formed a popular faction on WWE TV

Back in the day, Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Tamina formed Team B.A.D. (Beautiful and Dangerous) on WWE RAW. Banks joined Naomi and Tamina immediately after debuting on the red brand in July 2015.

The trio competed in a bunch of Six-Woman Tag Team matches back then against the likes of Alicia Fox, Brie, and Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Paige.

Here's what Naomi had to say about the formation of Team B.A.D. while talking on The New Day: Feel the Power podcast.

"Tamina and I just looked at each other and smiled and started jumping up and down! And 'you guys go figure out a team name, and we all were like since we are the heels and we're going to bad, why don't we call ourselves bad?!' And Sasha says, 'Yeah I like that,' and we were trying to come up with acronyms for it and kind of came up with the 'Beautiful and Dangerous,' but I think originally it was 'Beautiful and Dominating' or something stank like that, but we made it work."

Fans of Team B.A.D. would be glad to learn that the three women are still supporting each other all these years later.

Tamina's fans would love to know the story behind the green wig that she wore while attending the IMPACT Wrestling Tapings.

Were you a fan of Team B.A.D. back in the day?

