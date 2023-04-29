45-year-old WWE veteran should be drafted to SmackDown, splitting his current stable

WWE SmackDown will emanate from the American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas tonight. The show will feature the return of the Draft. If there is anyone that needs to make the switch to the blue brand from Monday nights, it would be AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One once claimed that SmackDown was the "house that AJ Styles built." Styles was referring the impact he made when the brand split and subsequent exclusive premium live events were reintroduced to the WWE Universe back in 2016.

Styles may be a more recent addition to Friday nights, but the star would rank among the top 10 names synonymous with the brand owing to his contributions. The veteran's first run as world champion and feud with John Cena is by far some of the best on television that the company has offered.

Considering AJ has reportedly been cleared to wrestle, they should move him to the blue brand. If Roman Reigns remains on the show, it could open the door for a revitalized feud between The Tribal Chief and AJ Styles.

While it makes sense that Styles may need backup in the form of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the truth of the matter is that The Phenomenal One has always been at his best when he works as a singles competitor.

The Good Brothers recently made their stance on being a part of WWE TV clear. In light of this, it remains to be seen how Triple H and the WWE creative team manage to use the team.

AJ Styles reportedly backstage for WWE SmackDown

The latest reports have revealed that AJ Styles is set to be backstage on SmackDown. This is the first time the former WWE Champion has been backstage since his injury back in December 2022.

Earlier this month, Johnson had reported that it was only a matter of time before the company cleared AJ Styles to wrestle. It appears the Grand Slam Champion could be returning for the Draft and this would be a major boost for the roster.

When AJ Styles returns from injury they gotta run it back Roman Reigns Vs AJ Styles from Extreme Rules 2016 is such a banger

AJ's feud against Finn Balor and The Judgment Day seemingly fizzled out when we last saw him, and the veteran was floating aimlessly. It's time for a shake-up. The veteran deserves far more than how he was booked for the better part of the last three years.

Who would you like to see AJ Styles feud with upon return? Sound off in the comments section below.

