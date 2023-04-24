"That belt looks so good on him," "Him Vs Cody would be a great feud" - Fans want 45-year-old legend to return and win the WWE Championship

In the upcoming WWE Draft, fans want both world titles to split and be exclusive to the SmackDown and RAW brands. It would make all the sense in the world for Roman Reigns to vacate the oldest belt in the company's history over the Universal Championship, as it is the latter belt that he has held for nearly 1,000 days.

While Cody Rhodes seems to be the most deserving star to become the number-one contender for the WWE Championship, there are some diehard fans out there that wish to see a legend return from injury and reclaim his spot as the "face that runs the place, the champ that runs the camp."

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 I Need another AJ Styles WWE title run in the Future. I Need another AJ Styles WWE title run in the Future. https://t.co/ISq9mEbew8

AJ Styles is a two-time WWE Champion. He quickly rose up the ranks and captured the belt for the first time, just eight months after debuting for the global juggernaut company at Backlash 2016, defeating Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

His second victory took place in the United Kingdom in late 2017, when he dethroned Jinder Mahal. This led to a year-long reign for The Phenomenal One. However, he hasn't won the title ever since, dropping it to current AEW star Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) in November 2018.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

SNAIL! @snailblazin @AdamGoldberg28 That belt looks so good on him @AdamGoldberg28 That belt looks so good on him

JG @Prop3llis @AdamGoldberg28 Him Vs Cody would be a great feud @AdamGoldberg28 Him Vs Cody would be a great feud

Trippy @Trippy7352 @AdamGoldberg28 There needs to be another Roman and aj feud @AdamGoldberg28 There needs to be another Roman and aj feud

Frankie 🤠 @frankie_private @AdamGoldberg28 Should be the one to take down Cody when the time comes. Then again I don’t want neither of them being a heel @AdamGoldberg28 Should be the one to take down Cody when the time comes. Then again I don’t want neither of them being a heel 😭

Matthew Sellers 🇺🇦 @mjsell84 @AdamGoldberg28 I would love to see AJ with another title run as well. Let him face off against the likes of Gunther, Solo, Theory, Owens, Rollins, Riddle, & Brock. @AdamGoldberg28 I would love to see AJ with another title run as well. Let him face off against the likes of Gunther, Solo, Theory, Owens, Rollins, Riddle, & Brock.

K.R.S 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @KeiranStylings @AdamGoldberg28 Hopefully the draft gives us a 2nd World title again so guys like AJ can get another run, I wouldn't be mad at another Seth run too @AdamGoldberg28 Hopefully the draft gives us a 2nd World title again so guys like AJ can get another run, I wouldn't be mad at another Seth run too

Update on the former WWE Champion's return

AJ Styles was injured at a live event in December 2022 and has not yet been cleared to return to the squared circle. Following the injury, Styles took to Twitter to address the situation. The O.C. leader stated:

"Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I’ve ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes."

Interestingly, Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson are featured in the graphic advertisement for the WWE Draft scheduled to take place on April 28 on Friday Night SmackDown. The Phenomenal One is not one of the names that have been deemed ineligible for the Draft.

According to a report on PWInsider Elite, backstage news on Styles' current status discloses that the O.C. leader was not around Wrestlemania 39 weekend as he is still in recovery and getting "ready to perform."

The report further states Styles hasn't "been at the WWE Performance Center or anywhere else on the road for the company."

SlappadabRo_WWE @SlappadaBRO_WWE We need AJ Styles back on WWE TV. We need AJ Styles back on WWE TV. https://t.co/G1CMlq30vO

Do you think another AJ Styles World Championship run is a long time coming? Sound off in the comments section below.

