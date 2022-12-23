46-year-old actor criticizes WWE for recent Bray Wyatt revelation on SmackDown

Former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. has disparaged the company on how it showcased Bray Wyatt's counterpart gimmick, Uncle Howdy, on SmackDown.

On the previous episode of Friday Night SmackDown, rumored Wyatt 6 faction member Uncle Howdy finally made his on-screen debut. In the segment, LA Knight addressed the former Universal Champion, claiming he was sick of being jumped and kidnapped.

When Wyatt entered the ring to confront Knight, the latter beat him. Then, as Knight attempted to stomp the former WWE Champion out in the ring corner, smoke filled the entrance, and the light revealed Uncle Howdy's silhouette.

The WWE Universe referred to Uncle Howdy's debut as cinematic. However, Prinze Jr. was not impressed, and the revelation shook him down.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the 46-year-old actor noted that the entire Uncle Howdy segment lacked presentation regarding smoke dissipation, music, and the mask he wore.

"The smoke is not dissipating. You can't even see half of the beat down. Then, it gets smokier, and you hear some new music, and here comes Uncle Howdy. I want to be kind this whole podcast; however, the mask and the hat has to be so big to fit over the mask [of Uncle Howdy], which is a huge mask. It made Uncle Howdy look like Hornswoggle was coming out," Freddie said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Not only that, but the former WWE writer also believed Bray Wyatt's rumored faction member looked like former star Hornswoggle.

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Bo Dallas is behind Bray Wyatt's counterpart's mask

The WWE Universe has witnessed multiple stars return to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's leadership.

Hence, as speculation about who is wearing the Uncle Howdy mask grows, fans believe it is Bray Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas.

Well, Freddie Prinze Jr. couldn't agree more with it! Like many wrestling fans, the Hollywood actor speculated about Bo Dallas's return to WWE as Uncle Howdy, only to join the rumored Wyatt 6 faction.

"I'm looking [at Uncle Howdy going] 'What the hell? How tall is that dude?' It's got to be [Bo Dallas], right? I'm sure he's like 5'9," or 5'10" at least, and this guy looks [like he's 4 feet tall]," Prinze Jr. continued. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The 46-year-old actor concluded that the mask and the hat of Bray Wyatt's counterpart were so big that they made the rest of his body look so small. Fans must wait and see how WWE unfolds the scary Bray Wyatt storyline.

