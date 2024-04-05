46-year-old WWE Superstar admits that he was wrong about CM Punk, says he can't wait to get in the ring with him

CM Punk has been the talk of the town since his surprising return to WWE in November last year. The former AEW star walked out to the ramp moments before the show went off the air to a roar from his hometown fans. While many WWE Superstars weren't happy about his return, AJ Styles admitted that he was wrong about it.

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing figures in the world of sports entertainment today. Love him or hate him but you have to admit that you can't ignore him. His return to WWE shocked many members of the WWE Universe and stars alike.

AJ Styles was a guest on the Ringer Wrestling Show at WWE World earlier in the day. While speaking with the hosts, he admitted that he was wrong about his preconceived notions about the Second City Saint and wants to get in the ring with the latter and put on a show.

"Past performance predicts future behavior, right? Some over at AEW are my best friends. Love 'em, trust 'em, know 'em. I was expecting a problem when he came here and I was wrong. The guy looks like he is happy to be here. He looks like the guy that I want to step in the ring with and tear the house down with," he said.

Expand Tweet

What was the original plan for CM Punk at WrestleMania XL?

As soon as CM Punk returned to WWE, he was involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins. To make things more interesting, Drew McIntyre was added to the mix. Unfortunately for CM Punk, he was injured during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

The former WWE Champion appeared on The MMA Hour and discussed his return to the WWE. He also shared a health update, saying that he felt much better. While in conversation, Punk addressed his original plans for WrestleMania XL. He stated that he was supposed to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title on Night One of the PLE.

Unfortunately for CM Punk, he is unable to perform in the ring currently due to his injury. However, he is set to appear at The Show of Shows as a special guest commentator and will be at ring-side for the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Rollins and McIntyre.

If you use the quote from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit The Ringer Wrestling Show.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE