46-year-old WWE Superstar sends a cryptic message to Roman Reigns after massive betrayal

Roman Reigns was put on notice by The Usos on this week's SmackDown. His WWE colleague Bobby Lashley has now taken to Instagram to send a cryptic message.

After taking a week off, The Tribal Chief made his return to the blue brand to address Jey Uso and his future in The Bloodline. Things once again got quite intense, as The Right Hand Man finally hit his cousin with a superkick to side with Jimmy Uso.

Taking to Instagram, WWE posted an off-air video where fans were seen chanting "You Deserve It" to Reigns. Lashley left an interesting comment on the post, sending a cryptic message to the former in the process.

Check out Lashley's cryptic message to The Tribal Chief:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Bobby Lashley with a message to Roman Reigns Bobby Lashley with a message to Roman Reigns 👀 https://t.co/OIEIka5HEi

Several WWE stars reacted to Roman Reigns and The Usos' segment from SmackDown

Taking to social media, several WWE Superstars reacted to The Usos' betrayal of Roman Reigns. Current NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Alba Fyre, reacted by acknowledging The Usos.

Meanwhile, NXT star Dijak also tweeted that this week's SmackDown might've featured the best closing segment in WWE history. He wrote:

"Honestly that might have been the best closing TV segment in @WWE history. #SmackDown."

SmackDown superstar Bayley also sent a message aimed at The Tribal Chief. However, it wasn't related to the closing segment between the latter and his cousins.

As things stand, The Bloodline has officially crumbled. WWE could potentially book Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a huge tag team match against The Usos, but an official announcement is yet to be made.

The Tribal Chief's last match was at Night of Champions when he and Sikoa unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Interference from The Usos led to a loss for The Bloodline.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley go after Reigns' championships? Sound off in the comments section!

