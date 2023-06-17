Female WWE star acknowledges The Usos after they attack Roman Reigns on SmackDown

On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso betrayed Roman Reigns after weeks of tension within The Bloodline.

Previously, Jey's brother Jimmy Uso was booted out of the faction, as Reigns refused to call a truce within the family. Jimmy was also hit by a brutal Samoan Spike courtesy of his younger brother Solo Sikoa.

Taking to Twitter, WWE star Alba Fyre acknowledged The Usos for their actions against The Tribal Chief. She tweeted out the 'Index Finger' emoji, which has been significant to The Bloodline.

Check out Fyre's tweet:

Fyre is currently in a tag team with Isla Dawn. The two women are the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and were called up to SmackDown as part of the 2023 Draft.

Fyre and Dawn are feuding with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two teams will collide in a title unification match on SmackDown.

Dutch Mantell discussed Jey Uso's betrayal of Roman Reigns on SmackDown

During this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed Jey and Jimmy Usos' actions against Roman Reigns.

Mantell praised the segment and also questioned how Reigns would get out of the current situation following another major betrayal. He said:

"Well, the last segment to me, the payoff was tremendous. I didn't think that. The finish kinda shocked me. I'm thinking what are they gonna do now? But it was time for it. Everybody's happy now the Usos are back together. Now Roman is back to scratching his head. Paul Heyman is back to scratching his head. And everybody is left with the same thought. What is Roman going to do now? How's he gonna get out of this? So, they turned the page, they advanced the story, and I think this is still wrestling at its finest. It leaves people thinking, not only thinking but looking forward to what they're gonna do next."

Roman Reigns could potentially team up with Solo Sikao for a match against The Usos at some point in the near future.

What should be The Tribal Chief's next move? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes