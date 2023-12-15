47-year-old ex-WWE Superstar open to returning at the Royal Rumble under 3 conditions

Former superstar Matt Morgan recently addressed the possibility of returning to WWE to participate in a Royal Rumble match.

Morgan signed with the Stamford-based company in 2002. He spent about a year in developmental and two more on the main roster before getting released from his contract in July 2005. The 47-year-old later wrestled in TNA and on the independent circuit before retiring in 2019.

The former superstar is currently the elected mayor of Longwood, Florida. During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, he was asked if he would return to compete in the Royal Rumble if he received a call from WWE. He expressed his openness to the idea under three conditions.

"If it was literally here in Orlando, I didn't have to do any of my responsibilities that day or anything like that for a quick Rumble Bushwhacker-style, walk to the ring have someone [throw] me over the top rope immediately, yes," he said. [30:52 - 31:10]

Matt Morgan explained why he wouldn't return for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

The Gigantic Pop podcast co-host Glenn Rubenstein argued with Matt Morgan that the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event would be held in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hence, it would not be far from his home, which makes it possible for him to compete in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

The former superstar then explained to his co-host that two reasons prevent him from doing what he suggested.

"[I mean it's in Tampa, it's not that far Matt. You could be home by a reasonable hour.] I got responsibilities, man. Plus, I don't want to be that guy that also says he's retired but he doesn't retire. Unless it's for like a charity show like I said." [31:10 - 31:26]

