A former WWE Superstar recently sent a message to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan. Rollins has had heat with CM Punk for several years. The Visionary called the latter as a "cancer" and urged him to stay away from the Stamford-based company. Upon The Best in the World's return to WWE last month, the World Heavyweight Champion was seen ranting and swearing at him after Survivor Series: WarGames went off the air.

Last Monday, Rollins confronted Punk on RAW. He told The Voice of the Voiceless that he hated him and demanded that he quit calling the company his home. Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, former superstar Matt Morgan commented on the promo and addressed the heat between Punk and Rollins. He explained why The Best in the World has the right to call WWE his home and sent a harsh message to the World Heavyweight Champion:

"With respect to Seth, cause Seth is a better worker than Punk in the ring, that doesn't give him, 20 years from now, he will not have a bigger name in this business, with respect, than CM Punk will. I'm sorry. He can win 50 more championships, he will not have a bigger name [than CM Punk]. And I hate saying that because I love him and I love his wife, Becky, both personally. I think the world but sorry, not in a million years will he have a bigger impact on this business than CM Punk," he said.

The current mayor of Longwood added:

"Without CM Punk, Seth Rollins, you ain't wrestling right now. Brother, I hate to break that news to you. Guys like you weren't even a blip on Vince McMahon's a**. Yes, you're taller than the rest of the good workers and in-ring five-star generals but at the same time, it's still, like I said, being the world's tallest short person according to Vince McMahon. Because Vince likes big jacked guys. And I'm sorry to say, and maybe Seth doesn't want to hear this, Punk is the one that broke that da*n wall down. People need to give him respect for it. All your favorite indie talents are in the WWE today because of CM Punk." [From 03:49 to 04:58]

Check out the entire video below:

Seth Rollins would try to expose CM Punk in the ring, believes WWE legend

During a recent episode of Busted Open Podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed Seth Rollins' confrontation with CM Punk on Monday Night RAW. He claimed the animosity between the two superstars was real.

Meanwhile, Bully Ray predicted Rollins would try to expose the 45-year-old returning superstar in the ring:

"This is what Seth is gonna try to do to CM Punk. He's gonna try to beat him up, blow him up, stretch him, and expose him. He's gonna do good business. But in the mix of that good business, Seth is gonna put the pedal to the metal, and he's gonna go, 'All right Punk, let's see if you can keep up with me, because everybody had to keep up with you in AEW.' That's what was going on in the look last night," he said.

