47-year-old legend set to wrestle first singles match on WWE RAW in nearly 12 years

WWE has been known to bring back legends, much to fans' delight. While the legends often return to make non-wrestling appearances, sometimes the legends get physical as well. This has been the case with Trish Stratus, who is set to wrestle her first singles match on RAW in nearly 12 years.

Trish Stratus returned to WWE on the August 22, 2022, episode of RAW, making her first appearance in nearly three years. She was interrupted by Damage CTRL. On the February 27, 2023, episode of the red brand, she helped Lita and Becky Lynch defeat Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, taking out Bayley, who attempted to aid her stablemates.

The Hall of Famer turned heel for the first time since 2005 when she cost Lita and Becky Lynch the titles and attacked the latter. The two squared off in a grudge match at Night of Champions, where Trish Stratus came out on top after an assist from Zoey Stark.

According to a recent report from Xero News, Trish Stratus will be in action on the upcoming episode of RAW. She will take on Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifier match.

Xero News @NewsXero Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus on Raw - MITB Qualifier Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus on Raw - MITB Qualifier

This will be Canada's Greatest Export's first singles match on the Monday Night Show since 2011. She lost to Vickie Guerrero in a No Disqualifications match after interference from LayCool and Dolph Ziggler.

Zoey Stark spoke about working with Trish Stratus in WWE

Zoey Stark was drafted to RAW during the 2023 WWE Draft. In her main roster debut match, she defeated Nikki Cross. She is now working alongside Trish Stratus.

During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, the former NXT star opened up on how much she loves working with Trish Stratus before stating that she doesn't know whose idea it was for them to join forces.

"Honestly, I don’t know (whose idea it was to put me with Trish Stratus). If you’re asking legitimately, I really don’t know but whoever came up with that idea, thank you, because I love it. Trish and I, we are getting along great, we’re having a fun time and she’s being awesome and mentoring me and giving me good tips," said Stark. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



Full interview on Bleav in Pro Wrestling YouTube Zoey Stark on Triple H trusting her with this push she’s getting & how influential Trish Stratus is for the entire locker room. #ThankYouTrish Full interview on Bleav in Pro Wrestling YouTube Zoey Stark on Triple H trusting her with this push she’s getting & how influential Trish Stratus is for the entire locker room. #ThankYouTrishFull interview on Bleav in Pro Wrestling YouTube https://t.co/GtNH382FwC

Zoey Stark is quite young, and her association with the 7-time Women's Champion will surely push her to greater heights.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes